iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $2.18 on Friday, hitting $225.81. 1,243,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,100,266. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.85. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $117.18 and a 1-year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

