iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $115.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.87. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.85 and a fifty-two week high of $115.89.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.