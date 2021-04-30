iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.8% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 518.8% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IVE stock traded down $1.14 on Friday, hitting $146.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,954. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.91 and its 200-day moving average is $130.64. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $98.27 and a 52-week high of $147.43.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.