Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Receives $31.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITMR. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Itamar Medical from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Itamar Medical from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of ITMR stock opened at $23.91 on Tuesday. Itamar Medical has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.14 million, a PE ratio of -35.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Itamar Medical will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITMR. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Itamar Medical in the first quarter worth about $287,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Itamar Medical by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $926,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itamar Medical by 137.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 29,132 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $1,840,000. Institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

