J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,045 National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. B&I Capital AG purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $12,426,000. Hill Winds Capital LP increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 138,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 16,198 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,219,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,946,000 after purchasing an additional 147,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $44.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.14 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.22.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $114.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.19 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSA. Evercore ISI started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Truist raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

