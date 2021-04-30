J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Buys 60 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after buying an additional 1,309,395 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,421 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after buying an additional 1,050,888 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $421.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $405.18 and its 200-day moving average is $378.75. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $275.00 and a twelve month high of $422.28.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.