J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Has $243,000 Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 2.0% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 19.4% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Zoetis by 9.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,165,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,623,000 after purchasing an additional 100,643 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.08.

In other Zoetis news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,714 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock opened at $174.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.09. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.