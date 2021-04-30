Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

JACK has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen upgraded Jack in the Box from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Jack in the Box from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. OTR Global upgraded Jack in the Box to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.69.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $120.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $56.52 and a one year high of $121.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.14.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $338.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.51 million. Research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

