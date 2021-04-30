Jag Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,034 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $254.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.19 and a beta of 1.59. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.81 and a 1 year high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.41.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.68, for a total transaction of $1,863,025.92. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $1,489,741.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,255 shares of company stock valued at $113,608,400 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Workday in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Workday in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Workday in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.04.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

