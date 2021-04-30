James E. Cline Buys 50,000 Shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Stock

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Director James E. Cline purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $950,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $950,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Latham Group stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. Latham Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $28.98.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

