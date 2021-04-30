Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HTCMY)

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.27 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hitachi Construction Machinery’s FY2024 earnings at $4.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Hitachi Construction Machinery had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hitachi Construction Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

OTCMKTS:HTCMY opened at $58.07 on Friday. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a 52 week low of $46.56 and a 52 week high of $70.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.27.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Company Profile

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, rental, and service of construction and transportation machinery, environmental related products, and other machines and devices worldwide. It offers mini excavators, wheel loaders, mini wheel loaders, road construction machinery, large and ultra-large hydraulic excavators, rigid dump trucks, and double arm working machines.

