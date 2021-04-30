Jefferies Financial Group Comments on SITE Centers Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SITE Centers in a report released on Sunday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ FY2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. SITE Centers’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist raised their target price on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler raised SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SITE Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of SITC opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.88 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average of $11.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

In related news, Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $122,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,689,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,202,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth $699,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 4,915,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,377 shares during the period. Presima Inc. lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 5.9% during the first quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

