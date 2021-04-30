Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for eBay in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the e-commerce company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.83.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

EBAY has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $56.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. eBay has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $65.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.68.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in eBay by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in eBay by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.