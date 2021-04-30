Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for AGNC Investment in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.68 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.31.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AGNC. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $17.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 0.96. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

The company also recently declared a apr 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 8.4%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other AGNC Investment news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $85,033.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,712.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 711.2% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 909,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,190,000 after purchasing an additional 797,500 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,543,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,079,000 after purchasing an additional 23,674 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 57,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 264,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 122,955 shares during the period. 55.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

