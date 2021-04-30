Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of J & J Snack Foods in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $256.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.03 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $164.70 on Thursday. J & J Snack Foods has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $169.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.25. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 173.37 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JJSF. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 207.21%.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

