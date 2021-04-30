Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,640,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 84,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 147,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 45,530 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $13,744,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $5,398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $315,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $731,260. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $33.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $34.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.46.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JEF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

