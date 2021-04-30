Jefferies Financial Group Increases TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target to $160.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.79% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

TEL has been the topic of several other reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $138.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a PE ratio of -191.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $66.61 and a twelve month high of $138.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.10 and a 200-day moving average of $122.05.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $4,273,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,912,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,295 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,536 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ecofin Advisors Ltd grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 6.2% during the third quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 60,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,888,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 168,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 502,004 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,071,000 after buying an additional 20,945 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

