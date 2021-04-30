Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Sherwin-Williams in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $2.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.67. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Sherwin-Williams’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.85 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SHW. KeyCorp lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut The Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $255.00 to $268.67 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $291.33 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.31.

Shares of SHW opened at $273.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $262.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.11. The Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $172.32 and a 12-month high of $275.00.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.08 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% in the first quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 70.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 46,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,211,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 237.5% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,326,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total value of $1,228,687.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

