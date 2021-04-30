Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on American Airlines Group Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for American Airlines Group in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the airline will earn ($2.61) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($3.69). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($9.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.47. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.65) earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.