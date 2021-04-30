Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on OPKO Health, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of OPKO Health in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.03.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%.

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of OPK stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. OPKO Health has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in OPKO Health by 10,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY purchased a new stake in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $1,173,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $11,999,598.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

