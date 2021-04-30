Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Rentokil Initial plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:RTOKY)

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Rentokil Initial in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Winckler now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.44 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rentokil Initial’s FY2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rentokil Initial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

OTCMKTS RTOKY opened at $35.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 0.84. Rentokil Initial has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $37.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.24.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.356 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.13%.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

