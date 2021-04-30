Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on STNG. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Scorpio Tankers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.01. Scorpio Tankers has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.93 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.26%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -42.55%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 7.2% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 14,875 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 177.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $956,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at $721,000. 38.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

