Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on JEN. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Jenoptik and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Independent Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($38.24) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jenoptik presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €28.29 ($33.28).

Jenoptik stock opened at €25.56 ($30.07) on Monday. Jenoptik has a 52 week low of €17.40 ($20.47) and a 52 week high of €30.22 ($35.55). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €26.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of €25.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11.

About Jenoptik

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

