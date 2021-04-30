Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

JRONY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale began coverage on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.79. The company had a trading volume of 311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.71. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.5013 per share. This represents a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s payout ratio is 22.30%.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

