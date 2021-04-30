JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. JMP Group had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%.

Shares of JMP stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.56. 442,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,298. JMP Group has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $110.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Get JMP Group alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 13,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $82,863.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 57,471 shares of company stock worth $348,857 in the last 90 days. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on JMP. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target (up previously from $3.50) on shares of JMP Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered JMP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for JMP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JMP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.