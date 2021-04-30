JMP Securities Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $4,500.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 27.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AMZN. Benchmark increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,400.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,056.13.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $67.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,539.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,602,325. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,218.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,199.35. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $2,256.38 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 103.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

