Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $164.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $432.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.12. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

