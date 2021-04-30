Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Short Interest Update

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 45.7% from the March 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of JMPLY traded down $1.15 on Friday, reaching $90.60. 1,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,677. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.58. Johnson Matthey has a 12 month low of $44.21 and a 12 month high of $94.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.39.

Several brokerages have commented on JMPLY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

