Jonestrading Reiterates Buy Rating for Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Jonestrading restated their buy rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) in a report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. Jonestrading currently has a $25.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

TRIL has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Trillium Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Benchmark started coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Trillium Therapeutics from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.83.

NASDAQ:TRIL opened at $9.07 on Monday. Trillium Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.97. The stock has a market cap of $934.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.27.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trillium Therapeutics will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $39,449.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $39,449.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Penka Petrova sold 5,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $58,856.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,004.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,112 shares of company stock valued at $142,366.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 1,295.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

