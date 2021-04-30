JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Talanx (ETR:TLX) a €50.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Talanx (ETR:TLX) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TLX. Nord/LB set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Talanx and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Talanx in a report on Monday, March 15th.

TLX stock opened at €35.16 ($41.36) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €36.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of €32.50. Talanx has a 52 week low of €24.72 ($29.08) and a 52 week high of €37.66 ($44.31).

About Talanx

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

