JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €92.00 Price Target for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Independent Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Daimler has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €80.56 ($94.78).

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of DAI stock opened at €73.69 ($86.69) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.14. Daimler has a 1 year low of €26.30 ($30.94) and a 1 year high of €77.99 ($91.75). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €74.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of €61.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.83 billion and a PE ratio of 10.28.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.