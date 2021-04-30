JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires New Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LPRO. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Lending alerts:

In other Open Lending news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 5,305,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $180,398,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $181,264,914.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,879,512 shares of company stock valued at $369,573,811 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPRO opened at $40.29 on Friday. Open Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.44. The company has a current ratio of 11.97, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $39.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.19) EPS. Open Lending’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Open Lending from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.92.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.