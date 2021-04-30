JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.40 Million Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGC. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 504,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,282,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 458,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,237,000 after purchasing an additional 17,435 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 287,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,393,000 after buying an additional 25,485 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,985,000. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 166,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period.

Shares of MGC opened at $148.77 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $98.08 and a 52 week high of $149.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.23.

