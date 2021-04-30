JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 193,623 Shares of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) by 87.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 415,215 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,623 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 460,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 16,184 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 16.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 30,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE BBAR opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $551.44 million, a PE ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.91. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $5.09.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $365.82 million for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 15.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.