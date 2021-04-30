JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Price Target to $25.00

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Starwood Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.50.

STWD opened at $25.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Starwood Property Trust has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $26.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.63.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 35.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STWD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,202,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,892,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,273 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $9,650,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $6,515,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $5,449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

