JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,780 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Upwork were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Upwork by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,721,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,735 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,551,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,150,000 after purchasing an additional 456,028 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Upwork by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,467,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,220,000 after buying an additional 705,207 shares in the last quarter. ATOMVEST Ltd acquired a new position in Upwork during the fourth quarter worth $60,848,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Upwork by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,516,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,346,000 after buying an additional 142,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

UPWK opened at $46.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $63.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.76 and a beta of 2.15.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $106.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,418 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $66,022.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,787,612.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $182,260.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,495.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,604 shares of company stock valued at $13,253,281 in the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPWK. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their target price on Upwork from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.78.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

