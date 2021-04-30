JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates CHF 65 Price Target for Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 65 target price on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 69 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a CHF 61.50 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 52 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 58.40 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 67 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lafargeholcim currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 63.04.

Lafargeholcim has a 12-month low of CHF 50.40 and a 12-month high of CHF 60.

