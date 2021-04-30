JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY)

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Publicis Groupe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of PUBGY opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. Publicis Groupe has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.02.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

