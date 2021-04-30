JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY)

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TELNY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Telenor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

TELNY stock opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.53. Telenor ASA has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $18.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 27.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Telenor ASA will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

