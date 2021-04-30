JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,784 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.10% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 173.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,559.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10,915 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.32. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $14.24.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 233.45% and a negative return on equity of 328.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BCRX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.55.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

