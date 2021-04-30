Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 43.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JMIA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 685.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,812,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,169,000. Hitchwood Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,193,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,166,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 3,935.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 403,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 393,500 shares during the period. 30.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JMIA opened at $30.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 4.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Jumia Technologies AG has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $69.89.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.45 million. Jumia Technologies had a negative return on equity of 135.39% and a negative net margin of 120.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Jumia Technologies AG will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Jumia Technologies Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

