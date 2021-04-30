Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Up 4.1%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s stock price shot up 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.84 and last traded at $31.67. 96,012 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,242,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.41.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 4.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.29.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.45 million. Jumia Technologies had a negative net margin of 120.62% and a negative return on equity of 135.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jumia Technologies AG will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 263.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

About Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

