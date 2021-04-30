Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $7.78. 25,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,189,832. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.61. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $478.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.43. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $14.68.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,794.36% and a negative return on equity of 93.73%. Analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

