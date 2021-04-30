Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.72

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.72 and traded as low as $6.08. Kamada shares last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 74,767 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.71. The company has a market capitalization of $268.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $31.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.17 million. Kamada had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 15.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Kamada Ltd. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kamada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Kamada in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kamada by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 24,934 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada during the first quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Kamada by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 27,445 shares during the period. 14.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

