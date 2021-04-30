Kanawha Capital Management LLC Acquires 300 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CERN shares. Bank of America cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist lifted their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.87.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $75.34 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $63.11 and a one year high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.13 per share, for a total transaction of $750,208.11. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.66 per share, for a total transaction of $749,611.26. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

