Kanawha Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XRAY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,762,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $511,157,000 after buying an additional 183,590 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,206,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $482,056,000 after buying an additional 953,367 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,514,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $184,015,000 after buying an additional 223,004 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth $117,041,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,671,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $87,508,000 after buying an additional 34,540 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $66.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.12 and a 52-week high of $66.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.77 and a 200 day moving average of $55.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XRAY. Barclays raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.08.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $480,396.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,260.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

