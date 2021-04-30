Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Investec began coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.50.

KARO traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.72. 355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,634. Karooooo has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $42.50.

Karooooo Company Profile

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

