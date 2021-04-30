KBC Group NV Buys 217,588 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,339,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,588 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $48,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 57,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 43,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,633 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 21,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $427,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE stock opened at $38.60 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $215.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

