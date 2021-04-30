KBC Group NV Has $46.09 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 58.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 439,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 162,743 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $46,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 4.8% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $524,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $793,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,822,000 after acquiring an additional 32,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,890,000 after buying an additional 11,916 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron stock opened at $106.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $206.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.41, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $112.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.68.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

