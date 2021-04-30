KBC Group NV Has $50.78 Million Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 718,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,908 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.21% of Fortive worth $50,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 19.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,521,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,955,000 after acquiring an additional 244,281 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 23.8% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 60,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 11,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the third quarter worth about $238,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.79.

Fortive stock opened at $74.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.23. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $52.46 and a one year high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 48.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $36,597.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,364.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,472,994.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,557,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984 in the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.